New England Patriots

Patriots Center Andrews Ready After Missing 2019 With Blood Clots

Director of player personnel Nick Caserio praised Andrews' work ethic last year, even though he didn't play

Feb 3, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New England Patriots center David Andrews (60) celebrates after running back Sony Michel (not pictured) scored a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

" data-ellipsis="false">

New England Patriots center David Andrews says he is ready to return after missing all of last season with blood clots in his lungs. 

Andrews posted a video of himself doing a celebration dance on Instagram on Thursday, saying, "I'm excited that I'll have the opportunity to play the game I love again."

"When and whatever the nfl season looks like I'm just thankful that I'll be able to get back to competing with my teammates and coaches," he wrote. "Go pats."

In a conference call with reporters after the Patriots traded out of the first round of the NFL draft, director of player personnel Nick Caserio praised Andrews' work ethic last year — even though he didn't play.

"David has been a great asset to our program, (a) multi-year captain," Caserio said. "The more players — and people — that we have like David Andrews in the building, good for the Patriots and everybody else."

An undrafted free agent, Andrews has played four seasons for New England. In 2018, he started every game and participated in 99% of the offensive snaps.

