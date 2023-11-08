Patriots cheerleader misses home game to visit war-torn Israel: ‘I had to be there'

For Eliza Kanner the choice between cheering for the Patriots game on Sunday, or traveling to Israel, was easy.

Kanner’s been a cheerleader for the New England Patriots for three seasons. An activist from a young age, Kanner says she’s made it her mission to use her platform to elevate the Jewish community.

“When I was asked to join this delegation, I knew that I would be missing game day but yet I had to be there,” said Kanner, “I had to be in Israel and hear these stories and bring them back. I have a responsibility not only as an educator but as a proud Jewish Community member.”

Days before the Patriots game at Gillette Stadium on Sunday against the Commanders, the Jewish Congress asked Kanner to become a part of their delegation. The opportunity allowed Kanner to be one of fourteen people representing eight different countries, visiting Israel for two days.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

“At 8 o’clock which is the same time that the game was starting I was seeing rockets fired from Hamas into Israel,” said Kanner.

As the Israel-Hamas war continues in the Middle East, so too do rallies across Massachusetts, supporting both Israelis and Palestinians. One rally was held in Brookline on Sunday, while the other was held in Braintree.

On their first day, Kanner walked through Kibbutz Kfar Aza in Southern Israel just miles away from the Gaza border, where she visited the homes that were burned during the attack.

“You could smell death following the attacks. There was a smell like something I'll never be able to explain and you’ll never be able to have that idea just looking through pictures and videos online,” said Kanner.

On her second day, one month after Hamas’ attack on Oct. 7, Kanner met with survivors from the Kibbutz.

“We heard from the survivor families that have lost spouses, that have lost children, that lost neighbors, and they left with nothing. They only had the clothes that were on their bodies,” Kanner said as she recalled stories from survivors. “We sat there hearing their stories knowing that we had walked through their homes and they have not even seen the complete destruction of their community.”

After sharing their stories, Kanner says the survivors only asked for one thing.

"All they asked from us is to make sure that we’re using our voices to demand that the hostages that Hamas has right now are brought home.”

Blue ribbons were being tied to trees around Boston as a show of support for Israelis who've been taken hostage by Hamas.

Kanner says she's been to Israel three times but this trip was different.

"There was a somber feeling walking through in Israel... We heard the sirens go off on our first night there and then just 45 seconds into our ride to the airport we heard sirens again.”

With the turmoil abroad, creating division across the country, Kanner says she walks the streets of Boston with a sense of uncertainty.

“I wear my star of David necklace and I'm on the streets here in Boston and I’m not sure I feel safe showing my Jewish identity. Sometimes I just put it in my shirt not knowing who I’m going to be walking past and if they’re going to say or do something simply on the fact that I am Jewish.”

For Kanner, the trip provided her with a life changing experience. The cheerleader plans to take some time to process her time in Israel before traveling across the country to share the stories of those who survived the Hamas’ attack.

Kanner’s first stop will be to Michigan State where she’ll speak with the athletics department about the fight to stop antisemitism. Kanner also plans to stop in Washington D.C. to take part in a rally hosted by the Jewish Federations of North America.