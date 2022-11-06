Local

Patriots Defense Leads the Way to 26-3 Victory; New England Above .500 for 1st Time This Season

The Patriots beat the struggling Colts 26-3 on Sunday to improve to 5-4 on the season.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Billie Weiss/Getty Images

The New England Patriots are above .500 for the first time this season after beating the Indianapolis Colts 26-3 Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

The Colts offense played poorly, and they didn't cross midfield until the final minute of the second quarter. They never did make it into the end zone, settling for one field goal.

But credit the Patriots defense who went off with nine sacks and a pick-six. Linebacker Matthew Judon was pretty much unblockable, sacking Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger three times. Judon now leads the NFL with 11.5 sacks this season.

Linebacker Josh Uche also notched three sacks on Ehlinger on Sunday. It's just the second time in Patriots franchise history that multiple players have tallied three or more sacks in the same game, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Late in the fourth quarter, Jonathan Jones snagged a deflected pass just before it hit the ground and returned it to the end zone for a Patriots touchdown.

Quarterback Mac Jones threw for one touchdown and had no interceptions.

The Patriots have a bye next week, and will return to action in Week 11, in another matchup with the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 20. The Patriots (5-4) beat the Jets last week, 22-17 at MetLife Stadium. In his postgame press conference, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, who was one of the worst players on the field in the Week 8 game, was asked about the Patriots extending their win streak against the Jets to 13 games. He had a tense response, saying, "Yeah, we'll have these guys in two weeks."

This game story will be updated. Check back for updates.

