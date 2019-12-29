Dolphins Stun Patriots at Gillette

All the Patriots had to do to earn their 10th consecutive first-round bye in the postseason was beat the hapless Miami Dolphins, a team seemingly playing out the string on its way to a top-5 pick in next April’s NFL Draft.

To beat a Dolphins team that has won twice in Foxboro since 2001, neither instance featuring much of Tom Brady under center for New England.

And they couldn’t do it. For the first time since the 2009 season, the Patriots will be playing on wild-card weekend following a 27-24 loss in their regular season finale at Gillette Stadium.

After James White's 13-yard touchdown reception gave New England its first lead of the game with 3:53 left in the fourth quarter, the Patriots allowed Ryan Fitzpatrick, he of his eighth NFL team, to drive the Dolphins 75 yards in 13 plays for the go-ahead score with 0:24 remaining on a pass to Mike Gesicki.



