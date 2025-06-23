Patriots QB Drake Maye marries his middle school sweetheart

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is having a memorable offseason.

Maye married his longtime love, Ann Michael Hudson, this weekend, sharing wedding photos to Instagram on Sunday.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"What a night! Cheers to forever! I love you!" the 22-year-old QB wrote.

The Patriots reposted a few of the photos on their social media accounts, writing, "Congratulations to the Mayes"

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The couple got engaged earlier this year in Mexico. Maye, who missed head coach Mike Vrabel's introductory conference in January because he was vacationing at the time, proposed on the beach, saying he couldn't wait to marry Hudson.

Maye and Hudson have been dating since 2015 when they were just 12 years old, according to Hudson's TikTok account. After graduating high school together, they attended the University of Carolina where Maye spent three years before being selected third overall by the Patriots in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Patriots fans are likely hoping this is only the first of many rings for the quarterback. New England needs a huge Year 2 from Maye to get back into the playoff mix, and the team's success will largely depend on his development under Vrabel and Josh McDaniels.