Patriots Edging Bengals at Break

Nick Folk's 46-yard field goal with 0:05 left broke a 10-all tie

By Jake Levin

CINCINNATI, OHIO – DECEMBER 15:

The Patriots are struggling in Cincinnati, barely ahead of the 1-12 Bengals at halftime with a 13-10 lead.

New England is only ahead because of an outstanding special teams play by Matthew Slater, who prevented Cincinnati punt returner Alex Erickson from fielding a kick in the final minute of the half. The ball was subsequently recovered by Justin Bethel, giving the Patriots the ball at the Bengals' 23-yard line.

Folk also connected on a 40-yard field goal, while James White caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady on the game's opening drive.

Cincinnati will receive the second half kick.

