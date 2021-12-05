Patriots Fans Pumped Up for Monday Night Showdown With Bills: ‘Mac Jones Is the Best'

The New England Patriots are on a six-game win streak as they head into Monday night's AFC East showdown against the Buffalo Bills.

Pats fans at Gillette Stadium on Sunday said they were pumped up for the big game.

“Trending upward, upward all the way,” one fan said.

The Patriots have now flip flopped their losing 2-4 record this season to a winning 8-4. And with every win, the fanbase for rookie quarterback Mac Jones continues to grow.

“Mac Jones is the best. We love him," fan Jenna Tateosian said. "Go Pats!"

New England hasn't just been winning games; they’ve been winning by a lot.

Fans in Foxboro say this is finally making it a little bit easier in the post-Tom Brady era, and they are wondering how far the team can take this.

“I’ve seen a lot of bad happen so I’m not going to go out on a limb, but I feel pretty good about Mac Jones right now,” fan Jason Coppa said.

Kickoff for Monday’s game is scheduled for 8:15 pm. The weather up in Buffalo will be wintry with gusty wind and potentially some lake-effect snow.