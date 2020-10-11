Patriots Fans React to Team's Coronavirus Outbreak: ‘Not the Smartest Thing to Be Playing'

After it was announced Sunday that a fourth Patriots player had tested positive for the coronavirus, the National Football League once again postponed New England's game with the Denver Broncos, leaving some fans wondering if it even makes sense to keep playing at this point.

The latest positive case is starting defensive tackle Byron Cowart, NBC Sports reported. He is now the fourth Patriots player to test positive, following quarterback Cam Newton, cornerback Stephon Gilmore and defensive tackle Bill Murray.

“I really think if we get too many more they’re going to have to shut it down, because it’s just going to spread,” Pats fan Jim White said.

“ I don’t think we should have been playing any of them," fan Vinnie Bimber said. "I love football until I die, but it’s probably not the smartest thing to be playing with everything going on."

Dr. Michael Misialek, of Newton Wellesley Hospital, said the virus continuing to spread across the team shows its ability to spread, even with the NFL's precautions and testing protocols.

“I think it really goes to show with very strict precautions in place, with frequent testing, this virus can still spread from one person to another,” he said.

New England's latest positive test came after three days of no positive tests for the Patriots.

Dr. Misialek says, “There is a few days there when a patient can become infected, spread if to others unknowingly and still test negative.”

The postponement of Week 5's game against the Broncos is causing scheduling impacts throughout the league, leaving many Patriots fans wondering if this season will be done sooner rather than later.

“I hope it goes but I don’t want more people getting sick and then them bringing it home to their families,” Bimber said.

For now, the Patriots have once again shut down their player facility.

New England's game against Denver will be played next Sunday, Oct. 18, at 1 p.m. It remains to be seen if any of the affected players will be able to be back on the playing field for the Week 6 matchup.

Denver head coach Vic Fangio doesn't want to hear about how the Broncos are getting suckered by the NFL after their game at New England was postponed for a second time Sunday following the Patriots' fourth positive coronavirus test.