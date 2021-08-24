Patriots Place Opening Outdoor Eating and Drinking Areas

Next week, Patriot Place will open up two areas where patrons can eat and drink outdoors after buying takeout, the shopping and entertainment complex in Foxboro, Massachusetts, announced Tuesday.

The two designated outdoor refreshment areas will be on either end of Patriot lace's North Marketplace. People can bring takeout food and alcoholic beverages and have them there between noon and 9:30 p.m.

Patriot Place said they will be the first such designated zones at a Massachusetts retail and entertainment center.

"With the full support of local and public safety officials, these new DORA zones will be a safe, family-friendly option for our guests to enjoy," said Brian Earley, Patriot Place's vice president and general manager.