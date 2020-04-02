Patriots Plane Bringing Critical Medical Supplies to Massachusetts: Report

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has taken action to help the state of Massachusetts amid the coronavirus crisis.

The Pats' team plane is reportedly carrying much-needed personal protective equipment from China to Boston, and is expected to land at Logan Airport later Thursday, according to a report.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker will be on hand with Kraft and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito to greet the Patriots' plane when it arrives in Boston, sources tell Politico.

The state's National Guard will then transport the critical equipment to a stockpile in Marlboro, a person familiar with the plans told the media company.

Baker has said for weeks that health care workers on the front lines of the outbreak in the commonwealth are in desperate need of more protective equipment. Baker says he has pleaded with Washington to send more, only to be outbid by the federal government.

When the Republican governor was asked at a press conference Wednesday about protective equipment, Baker did not say much but hinted at an announcement planned for Thursday.

"I think we're gonna have a lot more to say about gear tomorrow," Baker said Wednesday. "I'm gonna leave it at that."

"We've been working on a variety of processes and opportunities to make sure that we have the gear that we need to serve our medical community and our first responders," Baker continued. "I've also said that I expected to have more information on this later this week, and I do."

The governor's office did not respond to a request for comment Thursday morning.

To date, there are 7,738 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, with the state Department of Public Health announcing more than a thousand of those cases on Wednesday. The number of fatalities in the state more than doubled over the past two days, with health officials announcing 33 new deaths from the virus on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 122.

State officials have converted the DCU Center in Worcester into a 250-bed field hospital in preparation for an influx of patients. The Boston convention center is being eyed as a second site.

Cases in Massachusetts are expected to surge sometime between April 7 and April 17.