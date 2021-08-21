Patriots Plane to Bring Supplies and Personnel to Haiti

The New England Patriots’ team plane is headed to Haiti today, where a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck last weekend. The plane is carrying nearly 40 pallets of supplies and personnel to help with ongoing relief and recovery.

The team and Kraft family are making the delivery with Build Health International (BHI) and Partners in Health (PIH).

The shipment includes medical equipment, supplies, medicine, water and consumables that are needed to treat trauma patients, according to BHI.

The earthquake on August 14 killed nearly 2,200 people, injured more than 12,000 and destroyed or damaged more than 100,000 homes.

The Patriots team plane takes off on another humanitarian mission, delivering lifesaving aid to Haiti, with @PIH & @BuildHealthIntl. pic.twitter.com/uy65vKaTxM — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 21, 2021

“We are deeply grateful to the Kraft Family, the entire Patriots organization, Partners In Health and Build Health International for their incredible support and generosity in delivering these critical supplies and medical equipment to the people of Haiti during this devastating time,” said Governor Charlie Baker.

This is not the first time the team’s plane has been used for humanitarian relief. Back in May, the plane was used to deliver nearly 500,000 Chinese-made COVID vaccines to El Salvador.