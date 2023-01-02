Patriots Players React After Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Receives CPR on Field

A frightening scene unfolded Monday night when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals before frantic CPR was administered to the 24-year-old on the field and he was then taken away in an ambulance to a local trauma center.
The New England Patriots and its players were quick to react on Twitter, with everyone praying for Hamlin, as well as the entire Bills organization. Some also called for Monday night's game to be canceled before the league made its decision. The game was initially temporarily suspended, but the league later announced it has been officially called off for the night.
Here is some of the reaction from Patriots players on social media:
The league released a statement announcing the decision to postpone the Week 17 matchup, in which it provided an update on Hamlin's status, saying he is in critical condition at UC Medical Center.
"Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills," the NFL said in its statement, saying they'll provide more information as it becomes available.