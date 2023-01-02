Patriots Players React After Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Receives CPR on Field

A frightening scene unfolded Monday night when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals before frantic CPR was administered to the 24-year-old on the field and he was then taken away in an ambulance to a local trauma center.

The New England Patriots and its players were quick to react on Twitter, with everyone praying for Hamlin, as well as the entire Bills organization. Some also called for Monday night's game to be canceled before the league made its decision. The game was initially temporarily suspended, but the league later announced it has been officially called off for the night.

Here is some of the reaction from Patriots players on social media:

Our thoughts are with @HamlinIsland as well as the entire @BuffaloBills organization ❤️💙 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 3, 2023

Praying for Damar Hamlin🙏 — Bailey Zappe (@baileyzappe04) January 3, 2023

Prayers to Damar Hamlin and family/loved ones 🙏🏾 — Trent Brown (@Trent) January 3, 2023

Praying fervently for Damar Hamlin, his family, loved ones, teammates, coaches, and entire NFL family. God’s purpose is perfect 🙏🏾 — Jonnu Smith (@Easymoney_81) January 3, 2023

Prayers going up 🙏🏾🙏🏾 — J Jones (@justjjones) January 3, 2023

Prayers up.. 🙏🏽 — Damien Harris (@DHx34) January 3, 2023

We with you too🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/4bZHtv8ijw — Adrian Phillips (@Phillips_17) January 3, 2023

Dawg cancel the game — Adrian Phillips (@Phillips_17) January 3, 2023

Chilling. Prayers for Damar Hamlin. — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) January 3, 2023

Prayers up for D ham 🙏🏽🤞🏾 — Josh Uche 🧠🇳🇬 (@_Uche35) January 3, 2023

Prayers up for #3🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Davon Godchaux (@ChauxDown) January 3, 2023

The league released a statement announcing the decision to postpone the Week 17 matchup, in which it provided an update on Hamlin's status, saying he is in critical condition at UC Medical Center.

"Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills," the NFL said in its statement, saying they'll provide more information as it becomes available.