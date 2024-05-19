Patriots QB Drake Maye hangs out with Tom Brady

It's the photo Patriots fans didn't know we needed -- the GOAT and New England's newly-drafted quarterback who many hope can be the future of the franchise.

Drake Maye and Tom Brady spent Sunday morning together at a breakfast discussing sports and business, according to a social media post from Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin.

During the gathering, Brady and Jay-Z shared their advice and knowledge with Maye and other NFL rookies.

"This was such an incredible opportunity for these rooks before they take their first snap," Rubin wrote on Instagram. "Big things ahead for this group -- can't wait to watch you all crush it on and off the field!"

The Patriots later shared the photo of Maye and Brady to their social media accounts, quickly garnering tens of thousands of likes. Not long after, Maye posted it his Instagram Story, followed by Brady who shared several photos to his Instagram account.

"I had a great morning with @fanatics @michaelrubin and some of the future players that will shape our great league @nfl," Brady wrote. "I’ll always cherish the opportunity to talk to these young men who are about to start a monumental chapter of their lives. I would never be in the place I am today without the incredible people and mentors that came into my life at the right time and at the right place. There are too many to mention but I have been blessed in so many ways. I feel we should always use our experiences to help others and 'pay it forward' to see the next generation grow as well. So they can live their dreams and maximize their potential."

"We talked about life and a little football," Brady added, "but from the tape I’ve been watching I think they have a great opportunity ahead. See you all on the road this year and I can’t wait to watch your progress toward greatness with tremendous determination and discipline! LFG!"

After the Pats' string of unsuccessful quarterbacks who have tried to fill the void left by Brady, there's a lot riding on Maye. And who better than Brady to talk with about the pressure to live up to the lofty expectations of New England's fanbase.

Here's hoping Maye was able to learn something from the GOAT that will translate to success on the field next season.