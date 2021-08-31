Local

Cam Newton

Patriots Release Cam Newton, Mac Jones Named Starting QB: Reports

Mac Jones has been named the team's starting quarterback

By Staff Reports

The New England Patriots have released Cam Newton and named Mac Jones the starting quarterback, according to The Boston Globe and other reports.

NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry and ESPN's Adam Schefter also confirmed the Globe's report.

Newton served as the team's lead quarterback throughout the season, but missed several days of practice last week due to a "miscommunication" over COVID-19 protocols.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had declined to name a starting quarterback throughout the preseason and praised Newton as recently as Tuesday morning.

"Certainly he started at a much higher point than what he did last year. So, definitely moving in the right direction," Belichick said in a press conference about two hours before McBride's report.

While Newton played well at times this summer, Jones has made great strides since the Patriots selected him No. 15 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Alabama product completed 36 of 52 passes (69.2%) over three preseason games with one touchdown and no interceptions and excelled in joint practices with the New York Giants last week with Newton sidelined due to COVID protocols.

As NBC Sports Boston's Tom E. Curran wrote Monday, Jones did enough to earn the starting QB job from Newton, and it appears Belichick has rewarded the rookie for his efforts.

