Patriots, Revolution to Plant Flag Garden to Honor Veterans

The New England Patriots and the New England Revolution are planning to plant a flag garden near Gillette Stadium to honor some of the state's residents who have died in the service of the nation.

The Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund usually plants 37,000 U.S. flags on the Boston Common around Memorial Day to honor residents who have died in wartime dating to the Revolutionary War, but this year's event was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Patriots and Revolution's foundations in response will gather volunteers on Thursday to plant more than 2,500 flags to honor the men and women from Foxborough who died defending the country.