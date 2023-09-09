New England Patriots

Patriots sign Bailey Zappe to 53-man roster, Matt Corral released

By Irvin Rodriguez

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Bailey Zappe
The New England Patriots are signing Bailey Zappe to the 53-man roster prior to their week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

In turn, Matt Corral has been released by the team, according to Ian Rapoport on social media.

The Patriots are going back to their original depth chart with Zappe backing up Mac Jones against the Eagles, according to the NFL's Tom Pelissero.

Zappe played 4 games last season and started two, completing 70% of his passes with 5 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

