Patriots sign Bailey Zappe to 53-man roster, Matt Corral released

The New England Patriots are signing Bailey Zappe to the 53-man roster prior to their week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

In turn, Matt Corral has been released by the team, according to Ian Rapoport on social media.

The #Patriots are releasing QB Matt Corral as the corresponding move, source says. https://t.co/Si3KH3tGJ5 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 9, 2023

The Patriots are going back to their original depth chart with Zappe backing up Mac Jones against the Eagles, according to the NFL's Tom Pelissero.

Zappe played 4 games last season and started two, completing 70% of his passes with 5 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.