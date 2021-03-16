Local

Patriots Sign Tight End Hunter Henry

The three-year, $37.5 million deal follows a flurry of signings by New England on Monday

By Marc Fortier

The New England Patriots have made another big-name free agent signing, inking tight end Hunter Henry to a three-year, $37.5 million deal, according to ESPN.

More to come.

