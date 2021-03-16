LocalIn-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area. Patriots Patriots Sign Tight End Hunter Henry The three-year, $37.5 million deal follows a flurry of signings by New England on Monday By Marc Fortier • Published 7 mins ago • Updated 8 seconds ago The New England Patriots have made another big-name free agent signing, inking tight end Hunter Henry to a three-year, $37.5 million deal, according to ESPN. And New England strikes again: The Patriots are signing former Chargers' TE Hunter Henry to a three-year, $37.5 million deal, including $25 million guaranteed, per source.Free agency's top two tight ends, Henry and Jonnu Smith, wind up in New England.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2021 More to come. They say a picture is worth a thousand words....or $37.5 million. pic.twitter.com/o4hjiH4Lue— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2021 Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather. This article tagged under: PatriotsNew EnglandNFL Free AgencyHunter Henrytight end 0