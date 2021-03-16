Patriots Sign Tight End Hunter Henry

The New England Patriots have made another big-name free agent signing, inking tight end Hunter Henry to a three-year, $37.5 million deal, according to ESPN.

Free agency's top two tight ends, Henry and Jonnu Smith, wind up in New England. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2021

