Patriots team doctor Mark Price dies after battle with cancer

The New England Patriots are mourning their longtime team physician, Dr. Mark Price, who has died following a battle with cancer. He was 52.

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft said in a statement Sunday that he was profoundly sad to announce the death of Price, who became the Pats head team physician and medical director in 2016.

"His contributions to the health and well-being of our players were invaluable, and his commitment to excellence was evident in every aspect of his work," Kraft said of Price, noting he had exceptional expertise and dedication to the medical field.

According to Kraft, Price earned his MD at Harvard Medical School and was a Sports Medicine orthopedic surgeon at Mass General Brigham Sports Medicine.

"He not only served the Patriots, but he served as a patriot as a captain in the U.S. Navy Reserves," Kraft continued, revealing that he was awarded a Bronze Star Medal for his service in combat operations in Afghanistan.

Kraft said Price's efforts extended beyond the football field, sharing that he impacted countless lives through his medical practice and community involvement.

"We extend our deepest condolences to Dr. Price's family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time," Kraft concluded. "His legacy will endure through the many lives he touched and the lasting impact of his work."

Several former Patriots players reacted to the news on social media, including Rob Gronkowski, James White, Patrick Chung and Rob Ninkovich.

"So sad. Love Dr. Price. A great man," Gronk wrote. "You will be missed."

"This is tough! Such a great person," White wrote. "Forever grateful for Dr. Price helping me throughout my career! Praying for his family."

"I'll miss you Mark, we had a lot of laughs and great conversations," Ninkovich said. "Till we meet again, keep an eye on me. Love you!"

"Love him he was the best," Stephon Gilmore said. "Helped me so much in [New England]. This hurt."

"Rest peacefully my guy," Jonnu Smith wrote. "Great man no question! Always positive and optimistic. God bless his family and loved ones."

"He really was a great doctor and a great person," Adam Butler said.