Patriots-Texans Injury Report: Illness Forces Eight New England Players to Miss Practice

An illness appears to be going around the New England Patriots locker room.
Nine players, including cornerback Stephon Gilmore and linebacker Dont'a Hightower, missed Wednesday's practice at Gillette Stadium or were limited participants because of illness. Luckily for the Patriots, their Week 13 game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium isn't until Sunday night, so they will have a few extra hours to get everyone feeling as best as possible.
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady popped up on the injury report last week with an elbow issue. He's still listed on the latest report, but his elbow ailment didn't prevent him from being a full participant Wednesday.
Defensive end Carlos Watkins was the only Texans player who didn't practice. Houston safeties Mike Adams and Justin Reid both were full participants despite recently battling a concussion, which is an encouraging sign for their ability to play versus the Patriots.
Here are the full Wednesday injury reports for both teams.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-1)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
S Patrick Chung, Illness/Heel/Chest
LB Jamie Collins, Illness
OL Jermaine Eluemunor, Illness
CB Stephon Gilmore, Illness
LB Dont'a Hightower, Illness
TE Ryan Izzo, Illness
CB Joejuan Williams, Illness
OT Isaiah Wynn, Illness
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Knee
OT Marcus Cannon, Illness
WR Phillip Dorsett, Concussion
S Nate Ebner, Ankle/Back
WR Julian Edelman, Shoulder
CB Jason McCourty, Groin
WR Mohamed Sanu, Ankle
DE John Simon, Elbow
WR Matthew Slater, Hamstring
FULL PARTICIPATION
QB Tom Brady, Elbow
HOUSTON TEXANS (7-4)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DE Carlos Watkins, Hamstring
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DE Angelo Blackson, Shoulder
CB Gareon Conley, Hip
WR Will Fuller V, Hamstring
G/T Tytus Howard, Knee
CB Lonnie Johnson Jr., Ankle
CB Bradley Roby, Hamstring
OLB Brennan Scarlett, Shoulder
FULL PARTICIPATION
S Mike Adams, Concussion
S Justin Reid, Concussion
