Patriots-Texans Injury Report: Illness Forces Eight New England Players to Miss Practice

An illness appears to be going around the New England Patriots locker room.

Nine players, including cornerback Stephon Gilmore and linebacker Dont'a Hightower, missed Wednesday's practice at Gillette Stadium or were limited participants because of illness. Luckily for the Patriots, their Week 13 game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium isn't until Sunday night, so they will have a few extra hours to get everyone feeling as best as possible.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady popped up on the injury report last week with an elbow issue. He's still listed on the latest report, but his elbow ailment didn't prevent him from being a full participant Wednesday.

Defensive end Carlos Watkins was the only Texans player who didn't practice. Houston safeties Mike Adams and Justin Reid both were full participants despite recently battling a concussion, which is an encouraging sign for their ability to play versus the Patriots.

Here are the full Wednesday injury reports for both teams.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-1)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

S Patrick Chung, Illness/Heel/Chest

LB Jamie Collins, Illness

OL Jermaine Eluemunor, Illness

CB Stephon Gilmore, Illness

LB Dont'a Hightower, Illness

TE Ryan Izzo, Illness

CB Joejuan Williams, Illness

OT Isaiah Wynn, Illness

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Knee

OT Marcus Cannon, Illness

WR Phillip Dorsett, Concussion

S Nate Ebner, Ankle/Back

WR Julian Edelman, Shoulder

CB Jason McCourty, Groin

WR Mohamed Sanu, Ankle

DE John Simon, Elbow

WR Matthew Slater, Hamstring

FULL PARTICIPATION

QB Tom Brady, Elbow

HOUSTON TEXANS (7-4)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DE Carlos Watkins, Hamstring

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DE Angelo Blackson, Shoulder

CB Gareon Conley, Hip

WR Will Fuller V, Hamstring

G/T Tytus Howard, Knee

CB Lonnie Johnson Jr., Ankle

CB Bradley Roby, Hamstring

OLB Brennan Scarlett, Shoulder

FULL PARTICIPATION

S Mike Adams, Concussion

S Justin Reid, Concussion

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.