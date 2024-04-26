New England Patriots

Patriots to introduce quarterback draft pick Drake Maye

Drake Maye will be at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough Friday to be formally introduced as a New England Patriot

By Jeff Saperstone

Drake Maye
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

What's next for the New England Patriots? It's the question the team has really been asking since Tom Brady left.

However, now, the team has selected what they hope to be the new face of the franchise: University of North Carolina quarterback, Drake Maye.

Pats fans will get to meet their new quarterback Friday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Maye was selected by the Patriots as the third overall pick in Thursday night's draft. He could become the future of the franchise under new head coach Jerod Mayo.

NBC Sports Boston Patriots insider Phil Perry gave the pick an "A," saying Maye is aggressive and has creative playmaking abilities.

So, just who is Drake Maye?

  • He was a sophomore quarterback at the University of North Carolina
  • He's 21 years old
  • Last season he had more than 4,000 total yards and 33 touchdowns
  • He was the 2022 Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year
  • The highest Patriots draft pick since Drew Bledsoe in 1993

"Tom Brady is the goat. It's easy to say that. He's the best that's ever played this game. I'm not gonna say I'm Tom Brady. I'm just going to be Drake Maye and from there, I'm just going to learn from him and hopefully get to know him a bit. And other than that, I'm gonna learn all I can from him. He's the man in that town," said Maye.

Maye will be at Gillette Friday to be formally introduced as a New England Patriot.

