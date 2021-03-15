Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Patriots

Patriots Make 2 Big Moves, Signing Tight End Jonnu Smith, Nose Tackle Davon Godchaux

Both players address key weaknesses from last year's team

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images

The New England Patriots moved quickly Monday to address two key weaknesses from last year's team.

Shortly after 1 p.m., the news broke that the Patriots had reached a deal to sign former Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 25-year-old has 114 catches for 1,302 yards and 16 touchdowns over 60 career games. Last season, he had 41 catches for 448 yards and 8 touchdowns.

Tight end has been a weak spot for the Patriots since Rob Gronkowski retired and then came out of retirement and was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a fourth round pick last year.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Last season, the Patriots tight end corps consisted of veterans Ryan Izzo and Matt LaCosse and rookies Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene.

ESPN is also reporting that the Patriots have signed Miami Dolphins nose tackle Davon Godchaux to a 2-year deal worth up to $16 million.

"Happy but never Satisfied!!" Godchaux said on Twitter after the news broke. "More work to do!!!"

Godchaux, 26, started all five games he played in last season, totaling 14 tackles before suffering a season ending biceps injury in a game against the San Francisco 49ers. He started all 16 games for the Dolphins in the two prior seasons.

This article tagged under:

PatriotsNew EnglandJonnu Smith
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us