Patriots Trade First Round Pick

Barring a trade back in later in the round, the Patriots won't be making a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

New England dealt its first-round pick, No. 23 overall, to the Chargers in exchange for a second-round pick (37th overall) and a third-round pick (71st overall) in the draft over the weekend.

The Patriots selected N'Keal Harry with the 32nd overall pick in the first round last season.

Dont'a Hightower and Chandler Jones, drafted in 2012, are the last two first round picks of the Patriots to make a Pro Bowl.

New England did get some good news Thursday night, when center David Andrews announced he's been cleared to play after missing the entire 2019 season due to blood clots in his lungs.