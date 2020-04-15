Patriots’ Trailer Picking Up PPE in NYC for Health Care Workers

The New England Patriots sent a tractor-trailer to New York to bring a shipment of masks back to Massachusetts for medical workers treating people with coronavirus.

The Massachusetts State Police tweeted a picture of two cruisers escorting the truck from Gillette Stadium in Foxboro to John F. Kennedy International Airport to pick up the personal protective equipment Tuesday.

“A portion of the order that the Krafts helped deliver to Massachusetts arrived in New York yesterday and will be inspected and counted by Massachusetts state officials," said Lizzy Guyton, a spokeswoman for Gov. Charlie Baker.

"The Baker-Polito Administration is grateful for the teamwork of the Kraft Family and several partners who worked incredibly hard to get masks to the Commonwealth to be distributed to our front line workers to keep people safe.”

Members of our Motorcycle Unit (in cruisers) today are escorting the @Patriots tractor-trailer to @JFKairport in NYC to bring another delivery of medical supplies back to Mass. Thank you to everyone along the chain who are making these supplies available. pic.twitter.com/XC2eN8QECZ — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 14, 2020

The latest shipment is part of an original order for 1.7 million masks about two weeks ago, when Patriots owner Robert Kraft used the Patriots' team plane to fly the critical supplies from China to Boston overnight.

Health officials reported another 113 people died with the new coronavirus in Massachusetts Tuesday, as they also announced 1,296 new cases of the virus.

