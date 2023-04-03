Patriots' Versatile CB Marcus Jones Releases New Song, ‘Make It Right'

Pats' versatile CB Marcus Jones releases new music originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Marcus Jones is truly a jack of all trades.

The 2022 third-round draft pick quickly became a New England Patriots fan favorite with his contributions in all three phases of the game. He became the first player in 25 years to score touchdowns on offense, defense, and special teams in the same season.

Jones continues to boast his versatility in the offseason by making music under the name, "Elliott.J".

"Marcus Jones is a football player," Jones said, via Alexandra Francisco of Patriots.com. "I have a personality there and I take my job seriously, but I also have the other side of me, Elliott.J, and I think I'm pretty good at (music) too. I just want people to understand that you don't have to be put in a box when you get to this professional level. Handle your business, but you can also have fun with something else."

The Patriots social media team provided a behind-the-scenes look at Jones' creative process.

Offense, defense, special teams & music production.



An inside look at @MarcusJonesocho’s offseason as he releases his newest single. pic.twitter.com/2vw6UlfFJe — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 2, 2023

Jones released his new single, "Make It Right," on Friday. The 24-year-old plans to release two more songs before shifting his focus back to football for the 2023 NFL season.

"I've been blessed to be good with time management, I take pride in that," Jones said. "In the season for me, it's strictly ball. I handle everything there. But I'm out of season, that's when I'm on my grind with the music and connecting with different people and getting my music out there into the public. I grind hard in the offseason so that when the next one comes around I already have stuff to put out."

Jones tallied two interceptions (one for a TD), seven passes defensed, and 39 tackles in 15 games as a rookie. He added four catches for 78 yards and a TD while leading the league in punt return yards (362) and taking one to the house. He was named first team All-Pro as a punt returner,

You can check out Jones' -- AKA Elliott.J's -- new song and the rest of his music catalog here.