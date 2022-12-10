Patriots Vs. Cardinals Week 14 Injury Report: Jakobi Meyers Ruled Out for Pats

Patriots rule out three players for Monday night game vs. Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have already ruled out three veteran players for Monday night's pivotal Week 14 road game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers won't play because of a concussion. Meyers is one of quarterback Mac Jones' most trusted targets and leads all New England wideouts in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns, so his loss is a real setback for the offense as a whole.

Offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn also has been ruled out for Monday's game. It will be the third straight game and fourth overall that he's missed this season. Conor McDermott likely will start at right tackle again.

Jalen Mills isn't going to play for the Patriots, either. The veteran cornerback didn't play against the Buffalo Bills in the Patriots' loss last Thursday night because of a groin injury,

Patriots running back Damien Harris, who has missed three games this season, is listed as doubtful on Saturday's injury report. If Harris misses a second consecutive week, second-year running back Rhamondre Stevenson should see another heavy workload in both the run game and passing attack.

Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore won't play because of a groin injury, but star wideout DeAndre Hopkins was removed from the injury report and is ready to go.

Here are the final Week 14 injury reports for the Patriots and Cardinals.

New England Patriots (6-6)

OUT

WR Jakobi Meyers, Concussion

CB Jalen Mills, Groin

OL Isaiah Wynn, Foot

DOUBTFUL

RB Damien Harris, Thigh (DNP)

QUESTIONABLE

T Trent Brown, Illness (LP)

T Yodny Cajuste, Calf/Back (LP)

Arizona Cardinals (4-8)

OUT

OL Rashaad Coward, Chest (DNP)

WR Rondale Moore, Groin (DNP)

CB Byron Murphy Jr., Back (DNP)

DOUBTFUL

No players listed

QUESTIONABLE