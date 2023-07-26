Patriots welcome fans to training camp

There was lots of excitement and optimism at Gillette Stadium Wednesday as the Patriots opened training camp - looking to put the previous season behind them ASAP.

“The athleticism is really great, so I really think that we are going to have a good season this year,” one woman said.

Fans filled the practice field at Gillette Stadium in the heat to take their own measure of New England’s latest NFL squad.

“There’s a lot of bright stars, I see. I see a lot of people having a good year,” said a fan.

For many, the team is still in transition, but they’re expecting good things from the likes of newcomer JuJu Smith-Schuster and rookie Christian Gonzalez. Everyone’s excited about the defense.

All eyes will be on Mac Jones. It’s his third year with the Patriots since the departure of Tom Brady, and this fall he’ll have a true offensive coordinator in Bill O’Brien.

“Coach O’Brien does a great job laying out what we do well, so far. And we’re going to learn every day what we do well and then just keep moving forward,” Jones said.

New England ended last season with a thud and losing record. Las Vegas predicts this year won’t be much better. Some think Bill Belichick should have invested more in the offense. Others aren’t convinced.

”I trust in Bill to make the right decision,” a fan said. “We didn’t get DeAndre Hopkins but how much money does he want? Was it a good value? That’s what Belichick does well.”

Training camp is open to the public through the weekend, except Saturday.

