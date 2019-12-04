Pattern of Afternoon Melting, Icing Up At Night for Next Several Days

The pattern of afternoon melting and icing up at night will continue for the next several days. Tonight's low drop to the 20s again under a cloudy sky, so watch for icy spots on untreated surfaces through Thursday morning.

Thursday afternoon will bring a chance for snow across the western slopes of the Green and White mountains. Through Thursday evening they will see 1-3 inches of snowfall on top of the snowpack.

The rest of New England will be mostly sunny and dry with a gusty west wind and highs in the low 40s.

A disturbance moves across New England for Friday. This system will bring in more cloud cover and a few snow showers. After that moves through, colder air funnels in for the start to the weekend.

Saturday's highs will only be around 30 degrees, but at least there will be sunshine. Sunday brings a few more clouds and slightly milder air with highs near 40.

The next big storm moves through for early next week. The center of low pressure will track way farther north and west than the last storm, so this brings in warmer air and therefore rain for the northeast Monday into Tuesday.

We will see a slushy mess with the snowmelt and rain on top of the snow piles. We could even see periods of fog as the warmer air mass moves over the cold snowpack.

The storm moves out Wednesday, but there could be a brief period of rain or snow as the storm heads out. We turn colder after that system but also dry off for a bit.