Paul McCartney to Play at Fenway Park in June

Paul McCartney announced Friday that he will play at Boston's Fenway Park in June as part of his GOT BACK Tour, a 13-city return to U.S. stages.

“I said at the end of the last tour that I’d see you next time," McCartney said in a statement. "I said I was going to get back to you. Well, I got back!"

McCartney will return to Fenway Park on June 7 for his fifth career performance at the home of the Boston Red Sox. He first performed at the 110-year-old ball park on August 5 and 6, 2009. His most recent performance there was on July 17, 2016.

Tickets for all GOT BACK tour dates go on sale to the public beginning on Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets starting Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, February 24 at 10 p.m.

The tour kicks off April 28 with McCartney’s first ever show in Spokane, Washington, and running through to June 16 in East Rutherford, New Jersey, where he will play MetLife Stadium for the first time since 2016.

GOT BACK will see Paul’s live debuts in Hollywood, Florida, Knoxville, Tenessee, and Winston-Salem, North Carolina, his first Fort Worth, Texas, and Baltimore, Maryland, shows since 1976 with Wings and 1964 with The Beatles, respectively, and his first Oakland, California, date in 20 years. The tour will also include stops in cities where

Paul has put in more recent, yet no less unforgettable performances, including Los Angeles, California, Orlando, Florida, Seattle, Washington, and Syracuse, New York.

GOT BACK marks Paul’s first series of live shows since his FRESHEN UP Tour wrapped in July 2019– its 39-date 12-country odyssey concluding with a triumphant sold-out show at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

He'll perform songs like ‘Hey Jude’, ‘Live and Let Die’, ‘Band on the Run’, ‘Let It Be’ and dozens of songs from Paul’s solo, Wings and Beatles catalogues. The shows feature Paul’s longtime band - Paul “Wix” Wickens (keyboards), Brian Ray (bass/guitar), Rusty Anderson (guitar) and Abe Laboriel Jr (drums) - and state of the art audio and video technology.