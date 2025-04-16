Pawtucket

Eight Pawtucket firefighters off the job amid criminal investigation

By Thea DiGiammerino

File photo of a Pawtucket Fire Department vehicle.
WJAR-TV

Four Pawtucket, Rhode Island, firefighters were fired and another four have resigned or retired amid an active criminal investigation, the city confirmed to NBC affiliate WJAR-TV.

A city spokesperson confirmed the firings and resignationscome after an internal investigation and were effective as of Tuesday. Officials did not share the nature of the alleged misconduct or name the firefighters. City leaders said there is an active criminal investigation underway in coordination with the Rhode Island Attorney General's Office.

The mayor's office declined to comment to WJAR-TV. The fire chief, members of the city council, and firefighters' union president have no responded to the station's requests for comment.

No charges have been filed. The Rhode Island Attorney General's Office leads the investigation.

