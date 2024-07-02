Peabody

3 sent to hospitals after explosion and fire badly damage RV in Peabody

By Asher Klein

NBC Universal, Inc.

An explosion was reported as a fire ripped through an RV Tuesday in Peabody, Massachusetts, sending three people to hospitals.

Video shared with NBC10 Boston showed flames erupting from a vehicle, and footage from Walker Road showed firefighters surrounding an RV that was nearly completely gutted by fire.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Peabody Fire Chief Jay Dowling said Tuesday afternoon that firefighters responded to multiple calls reporting an RV explosion.

Crews arrived to find the RV fully involved, with a concern that the fire could spread to nearby houses.

Dowling said two victims were airlifted to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, while a third was brought to Lahey Hospital in Burlington.

He did not give any information on the victims' conditions.

Flames are seen in a fire burning in Peabody, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.
Viewer video
Flames are seen in a fire burning in Peabody, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.
A charred RV in Peabody, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.
NBC10 Boston
A charred RV in Peabody, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.
A charred RV in Peabody, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.
NBC10 Boston
A charred RV in Peabody, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

More Peabody news

Massachusetts Jun 23

Lane closures along Route 1 and I-95 in Peabody for emergency bridge deck repairs

Peabody May 30

SWAT assists in arresting 2 more youths over Peabody shootout, police say

This article tagged under:

PeabodyMassachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us