Crash Causes Serious Injuries in Peabody, Shuts Mass. Route 1 Near I-95

By Asher Klein

A car crash on Massachusetts' Route 1 in Peabody caused serious injuries Thursday, officials say.

It wasn't immediately clear what happened or how many people were hurt, but the highway was being closed temporarily for a medical helicopter to be brought in, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

The crash took place on Route 1, and it closed the ramp from Interstate 95 south to Route 1 south, transportation officials said.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.

