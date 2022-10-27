Crash Causes Serious Injuries in Peabody, Shuts Mass. Route 1 Near I-95

A car crash on Massachusetts' Route 1 in Peabody caused serious injuries Thursday, officials say.

It wasn't immediately clear what happened or how many people were hurt, but the highway was being closed temporarily for a medical helicopter to be brought in, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

The crash took place on Route 1, and it closed the ramp from Interstate 95 south to Route 1 south, transportation officials said.

Crash with serious injuries in #Peabody on US-1-NB/SB. The Ramp I-95SB to US-1 SB is currently closed. US-1 is currently closed in both directions for medflight operations. Expect Delays. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) October 27, 2022

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.