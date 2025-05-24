Chants of ‘No more bullying!' ring out at vigil for Peabody middle schooler

Jason Bernard never made it out of middle school.

His mom says the Peabody, Massachusetts, teenager dreamed of studying medicine or art. Now she'll never get to watch him pursue those dreams — he died by suicide, a victim of bullying, according to the family.

"I feel empty," Juana Medrano said.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

Her focus now is to make sure no other parent has to go through her pain, and at a "Justice of Jason" vigil held outside their Friday evening, after the 14-year-old's funeral, the anti-bullying message was loud.

"No more bullying! No more bullying!" chanted the group, including Medrano.

Hundreds showed up for the vigil, some holding signs saying that he'll be missed.

"It's good that a lot of people came, but it's sad that this all had to happen," classmate JJ Kameese said.

Earlier this week, students at Higgins Middle School staged a walkout. Many parents and community members believe support offered from school administration has been insufficient, and that it's mishandled the aftermath of Jason's death.

Peabody Mayor Ted Bettencourt addressed the community with a robo-call acknowledging the profound grief felt by Jason's family and promising to hold a community meeting. There was no word as of Friday on when that would happen.

Bettencourt and Superintendent Josh Vadala have not responded to NBC10 Boston's requests for comment.