Man accused of defacing Teslas in Peabody arrested at Northshore Mall, police say

A man was arrested for allegedly vandalizing Tesla vehicles parked at a company lot in Peabody, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, police said.

The Tesla dealership's manager reported that a person had poured pain on vehicles parked outside, and officers were able to catch the man, identified as Gardy Pierre, at the nearby Northshore Mall, Peabody police said.

The 28-year-old from Saugus faces 11 counts of defacing property and one count of disturbing the peace, police said. Pierre was due to face the charges in Peabody District Court Tuesday afternoon; it wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

He was also wanted on a charge of trespassing and resisting arrest out of Cambridge District Court, according to police.

The incident was reported about 9 a.m., and the manager told officers where the person who'd thrown the paint ran off, as well as describing him. That led to a foot chase and Pierre's arrest, police said.

Tesla showrooms, vehicle lots, charging stations and privately owned cars have been targeted across the country since Elon Musk has taken a prominent role in the White House.

Tesla vandalism has been on the rise across the country in recent months, leading the FBI to launch a task force to investigate.

Anti-Tesla protests, critical of CEO Elon Musk's role in the U.S. government, have also been held across the country. Two people were injured by a vehicle at one such protest last month in Watertown.