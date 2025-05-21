Talk of bullying reverberates after Peabody middle schooler's death by suicide

Students at Higgins Middle School in Peabody, Massachusetts, staged a walkout Tuesday, chanting the name of a late classmate who tragically took his own life early Saturday morning.

The family of 14-year-old Jason Bernard says he was a victim of bullying.

While counselors were available to students on Monday, many parents and community members believe the support has been insufficient, and that the school administration has mishandled the aftermath of Jason's death.

Elizabeth Mover, a Peabody parent and president of Peabody's Special Education Parent Advisory Council, voiced the frustration felt by many students.

"They feel like their voices aren't being heard and they want to do something and they don't know what to do," Mover said. "Our students need a positive learning environment and when they're afraid to go to school, they're petrified to go to school, and they feel intimidated in class from a bully, perhaps, that's not a positive learning environment."

Mover, whose son attended Higgins Middle School with Jason, remembered him as a "quiet, respectful kid." She strongly criticized the administration's response to the tragedy.

"The school's approach of trying to get back to normal is the wrong approach," Mover said. "Nothing will be normal for these kids for a very long time."

The Uvalde Foundation for Kids, a nonprofit established to prevent school violence, has announced it is launching its own investigation into the incident and is calling on the state to intervene. According to Mover, parents' concerns about bullying within the school system are widespread.

"I have heard from countless families about the bullying within our schools from the elementary level to the high school level," Mover said. "Parents who have spoken up or mentioned something — they don't feel supported by the district. They don't feel the appropriate channels have been explored, and there's been a lot of lost trust among our community and among school officials."

Peabody Mayor Ted Bettencourt addressed the community earlier this week with a robo-call, acknowledging the profound grief felt by Jason's family and promising to hold a community meeting. Bettencourt and Superintendent Josh Vadala did not respond to NBC10 Boston's requests for comment.

Jason's death came just days after the Peabody School Committee voted to increase class sizes at Higgins Middle School and shut down the district's virtual school. The online option, Peabody PREP, had become a crucial safe space for many students grappling with bullying and other personal challenges.

Jason's family expressed to NBC10 Boston a desire for the school's policies to undergo significant change.

The investigation into Jason's death remains ongoing.