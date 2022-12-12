Peabody Police Looking for Man Who Went Missing After Getting Locked Out of His Vehicle

Police in Peabody, Massachusetts, are searching for a Maine man who went missing over the weekend.

Peabody police said 31-year-old Michael Gray was reported missing by a family member around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. He was last seen after getting locked out of his vehicle on Saturday night.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Sgt. Sullivan at 978-538- 6323 or Peabody Police at 978-531-1212. 3/3 — Peabody Police (@PeabodyPolice) December 12, 2022

He called police for assistance opening his vehicle but when he still couldn't get in, he was given a ride to a family member's workplace on Main Street. He is now believed to be operating a 2015 black Ford Escape with Massachusetts registration 7AF586, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Peabody police Sgt. Timothy Sullivan at 978-538-6323 or the Peabody Police Department at 978-531-1212.