Peabody

Peabody Police Looking for Man Who Went Missing After Getting Locked Out of His Vehicle

Michael Gray, 31, of Maine, was last seen on Saturday night

By Marc Fortier

Peabody Police

Police in Peabody, Massachusetts, are searching for a Maine man who went missing over the weekend.

Peabody police said 31-year-old Michael Gray was reported missing by a family member around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. He was last seen after getting locked out of his vehicle on Saturday night.

He called police for assistance opening his vehicle but when he still couldn't get in, he was given a ride to a family member's workplace on Main Street. He is now believed to be operating a 2015 black Ford Escape with Massachusetts registration 7AF586, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Peabody police Sgt. Timothy Sullivan at 978-538-6323 or the Peabody Police Department at 978-531-1212.

