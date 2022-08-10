Local

Peabody Police Officer Arrested, Accused of Breaking Into Lynn Home

James Festa, a 13-year veteran of the Peabody Police Department, was arrested on a felony charge of breaking and entering in the daytime, "placing a person in fear," in neighboring Lynn, Massachusetts

By Mike Pescaro

Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Massachusetts prosecutors say a police officer from Peabody has been arrested Wednesday morning after allegedly breaking into a home in neighboring Lynn.

The Essex County District Attorney's Office said James Festa, a 13-year veteran of the Peabody Police Department, had been arrested on a felony charge of breaking and entering in the daytime, "placing a person in fear."

Lynn Police arrested Festa around 10:45 a.m. after a 911 caller reported that he had broken into the residence and refused to leave.

Festa has been placed on paid administrative leave, the district attorney's office said. Peabody Police Chief Thomas Griffin ordered an internal investigation.

Authorities say Festa was arraigned at Lynn District Court Wednesday afternoon and is due back for a dangerousness hearing Thursday morning.

No further information was immediately available.

