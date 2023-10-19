Shocking video shows cars illegally pass school buses in Peabody

Shocking new video from a school bus camera shows a car illegally passing the bus and nearly slamming into a student crossing the street in Peabody, Massachusetts.

The student jumps out of the way and falls to the ground — just one of 865 illegal school bus passings caught on camera in the city through September and into early last week.

“Cars just fly right by the sign, they don’t even see it or they choose not to see it,” said Christina Karsadi-Tadiello, lives near one of the three worst areas of Peabody for illegal bus passings. “It’s scary, because, you know, my kids are now taking buses and it just makes us nervous as parents that they could get hit.”

The data on illegal school bus passings comes from a recent study based on footage from cameras on 10 buses in Peabody.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

“What we’re illustrating today is, if it happens in Peabody, then it’s happening in every community across the commonwealth of Massachusetts,” state Rep. Thomas Walsh said.

Lawmakers and parents are hoping the results from the study will help pass state legislation making it legal to cite drivers caught on camera illegally passing a bus. Right now, police officers have to see it in-person to write a ticket.

The legislative proposal remains in committee after a hearing this past Tuesday.