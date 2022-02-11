Peabody Teacher Accused of Showing Pornography to Entire Class

A high school teacher in Peabody, Massachusetts, has been placed on administrative leave after allegedly showing pornography to an entire classroom by mistake this week.

Peabody Public Schools Superintendent Josh Vadala released a statement Thursday reporting the incident that happened during a class on Monday, Feb. 7.

The school employee plugged their personal computer into a classroom projector, displaying on screen a series of explicit images from what appeared to be a Google image search, according to Vadala's statement.

The district said it launched an internal investigation, immediately placed the teacher on leave, and contacted the Peabody Police Department, "consistent with their policies and procedures."

District officials said they have been meeting with students and contacting their parents since Monday, and noted that counseling and guidance services have been made available to students affected by this incident.

Peabody Public Schools said it is also actively reviewing its acceptable use policy and its policies regarding the use of employees’ personal devices, including computers, in the classroom.

The investigation remains active and ongoing at this time, and the school employee will remain on leave pending the investigation's outcome, the district said.