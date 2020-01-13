Local
Pedestrian Airlifted After Being Hit by Vehicle in Dracut

By Michael Rosenfield

NBC10 Boston

A pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle Monday evening in Dracut, Massachusetts.

The crash happened on Lakeview Avenue outside a Dunkin' restaurant. The victim was taken to a hospital in the Lowell area before being airlifted to Tufts Medical Center in Boston.

The 77-year-old driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

An off-duty police officer and off-duty firefighter were among the Good Samaritans who performed CPR on the male victim until paramedics arrived.

Investigators have not said if the driver will face any charges.

A Massachusetts State Police accident reconstruction team was at the site to try to determine how the accident unfolded.

