Norwood

Pedestrian airlifted after Norwood crash

Norwood Police Department

A pedestrian was flown to a Boston hospital Tuesday night after being hit by a vehicle in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Police said the crash happened at the intersection of Nahatan Street and Maple Street.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was brought to a hospital via medical helicopter, police said.

The driver stayed at the scene and gave a statement to police.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

