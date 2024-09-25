Pedestrian airlifted after Norwood crash

A pedestrian was flown to a Boston hospital Tuesday night after being hit by a vehicle in Norwood, Massachusetts.
Police said the crash happened at the intersection of Nahatan Street and Maple Street.
The victim suffered serious injuries and was brought to a hospital via medical helicopter, police said.
The driver stayed at the scene and gave a statement to police.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.