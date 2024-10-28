Newtown

Assistant fire chief dies after being hit by car on Route 6 in Newtown, Conn.

By Angela Fortuna

newtown police cruiser
NBCConnecticut.com

The assistant fire chief of a volunteer fire department in Newtown has died after a crash on Route 6 Monday night, authorities said.

The police department said Route 6, also known as Church Hill Road, was closed for several hours after a crash that happened at 6:15 p.m.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with injuries, and they were later pronounced dead, according to police.

Newtown First Selectman Jeffrey Capeci confirmed to NBC Connecticut that Assistant Fire Chief Peter "Pete" Blomberg was the pedestrian killed.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Botsford Fire Rescue wrote on Facebook, "We ask for your thoughts and prayers and appreciate the outpouring of support thus far. We offer both our sincerest condolences and gratitude to the Blomberg family in this tragic time."

Officers determined that a pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Church Hill Road when it struck Blomberg, who was crossing the road.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Marijuana 14 mins ago

Push to end Revere's ban on recreational pot shops hits dead end

Needham 3 hours ago

Driver sought after hitting 2 pedestrians in Needham, leaving both seriously hurt

Police have not officially released the pedestrian's identity.

The road was closed for several hours Monday night. It reopened at 10:30 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Chelsea Harold at 203-426-5841.

This article tagged under:

Newtown
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us