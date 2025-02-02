Pedestrian critically injured in Boston crash

A person was critically injured when they were struck by a vehicle at the edge of Boston's Beacon Hill neighborhood early Sunday.

Boston police said the person was hit near the intersection of Cambridge and Grove streets around 1:50 a.m. Brewster Ambulance EMTs witnessed the crash and immediately transported the victim to Mass General Hospital.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The victim was critically injured. The Homicide Detectives and the Fatal Accident Reconstruction Team were called in to investigate.

More details were not immediately available.