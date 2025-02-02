Boston

Pedestrian critically injured in Boston crash

Boston police said the person was hit near the intersection of Cambridge and Grove streets around 1:50 a.m.

Generic police lights flashing.
NBC News

A person was critically injured when they were struck by a vehicle at the edge of Boston's Beacon Hill neighborhood early Sunday.

Boston police said the person was hit near the intersection of Cambridge and Grove streets around 1:50 a.m. Brewster Ambulance EMTs witnessed the crash and immediately transported the victim to Mass General Hospital.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The victim was critically injured. The Homicide Detectives and the Fatal Accident Reconstruction Team were called in to investigate.

More details were not immediately available.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

More local news

Weather 5 hours ago

NEW SNOW MAP: Here's what to expect from Sunday night's storm

Earthquakes 7 hours ago

Third earthquake in the past week shakes Greater Boston

This article tagged under:

Boston
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us