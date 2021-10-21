Person Dead in Brockton Car Crash Involving Pedestrian, Police Say

A person has died in a car crash involving a pedestrian in Brockton, Massachusetts, authorities said Thursday.

The crash took place at North Quincy Street and Brookfield Drive just before 2 p.m., Brockton police said.

They are investigating along with Massachusetts State Police.

No more information was immediately available.

First responders were seen where the crash took place Thursday afternoon.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.