Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck By Tractor-Trailer on Mass. Pike

A pedestrian died Saturday morning after he was struck by a tractor-trailer on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Framingham, state police said.

Just before 6 a.m., state troopers responded to reports of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle on Interstate 90 eastbound, at the 116.2 mile marker.

Police say, according to a preliminary investigation, a 57-year-old Marlboro man was driving a Nissan Murano on I-90 when the car became disabled in the right lane due to unknown mechanical problems. The man exited the Nissan and was standing outside his vehicle on I-90 when a Volvo tractor-trailer traveling in the right lane struck the man.

The man died from his injuries on scene, police said.

The tractor-trailer driver, a 67-year-old man from Linden, New Jersey, is not facing any charges at this time, according to police.

The right and middle travel lanes were closed for two hours while an investigation was conducted.

Neither the victim nor the tractor-trailer driver were identified by police, and the facts and circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.