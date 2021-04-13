Local

hit-and-run

Pedestrian Dies in Braintree Hit-And-Run Crash

A man was struck by a car in a fatal hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning on Route 93 southbound in Braintree, authorities said

NBC Boston

A man has died after being hit by a car in Braintree Tuesday morning, according to the Massachusetts State Police. The driver drove away.

The fatal hit-and-run crash happened around 4:25 a.m. on Route 93 southbound near Exit 6, authorities said.

Troopers are investigating and working to establish a description of the car that struck the victim, along with other facts on the incident. 

The center and right travel lanes were closed as patrol, detective, collision reconstruction, and crime scene units remained on scene. Only the left lane was left open, causing traffic to build up.

No further information was immediately available.

Meanwhile, state police are investigating another hit-and-run crash that critically injured a pedestrian in Somerville.

Massachusetts State Troopers are still searching for the vehicle involved in that crash, which happened around 8:50 p.m. Monday on McGrath Highway.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

