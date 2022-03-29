Local

Pedestrian Hit and Injured in Worcester

A 51-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle on Pleasant Street in Worcester, Massachusetts

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle Monday afternoon in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Police say a 51-year-old man was hit by a Subaru Forester on Pleasant Street. He was treated at the scene before being taken to an area hospital.

The driver was also taken to a hospital with injuries, police said.

Authorities believe the driver went up onto the sidewalk and hit the man before hitting a fire hydrant and a parked car.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

