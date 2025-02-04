Norwalk

Pedestrian hit and killed by unmarked police vehicle in Connecticut

Norwalk police cruiser
NBCConnecticut.com

A police officer in an unmarked vehicle hit a person while responding to a call Monday evening, according to police.

It happened just after 6 p.m. at the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and Fairfield Avenue.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The person was rushed to Norwalk Hospital where they died, according to police.

The pedestrian's identity has not been released.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Norwalk Police Chief James Walsh offered the department's thoughts and prayers to the victim's family.

The Connecticut State Police are investigating the accident.

No other details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Norwalk
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us