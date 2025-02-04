Pedestrian hit and killed by unmarked police vehicle in Connecticut

A police officer in an unmarked vehicle hit a person while responding to a call Monday evening, according to police.

It happened just after 6 p.m. at the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and Fairfield Avenue.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The person was rushed to Norwalk Hospital where they died, according to police.

The pedestrian's identity has not been released.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Norwalk Police Chief James Walsh offered the department's thoughts and prayers to the victim's family.

The Connecticut State Police are investigating the accident.

No other details were immediately available.