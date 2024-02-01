Pedestrian hit by car in Newton

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Newton, Massachusetts, on Thursday.

Police said it happened on Walnut Street around 11:15 a.m. The pedestrian, who told investigators they are a teacher, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The driver, who also said they were a teacher, did stop and speak with police. According to police, the driver was pulling out of the Ed Center lot onto Crafts Street when they hit the victim, who was crossing the street. The victim was not in a crosswalk.

No other details were immediately available.

