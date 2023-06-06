Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Framingham

Pedestrian hit by truck on Mass. Pike in Framingham

By Matt Fortin

NBC10 Boston

A pedestrian was hit by a tractor-trailer truck along the Massachusetts Turnpike on Tuesday morning in Framingham, according to state troopers.

Mass. State Police troopers were on scene of the crash on the eastbound side of the highway at around 11:30 a.m. Troopers said it happened around mile marker 111.

Drivers were told to expect delays if they were traveling through the area.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Framingham
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Health NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us