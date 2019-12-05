Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle in East Boston

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Thursday in East Boston, police have confirmed.

A woman was hit on the 1100 block of Saratoga Street. Authorities did not know her age.

The victim was moving when she was taken to an area hospital, Boston police say. The nature and extent of her injuries were not immediately known but authorities say she is expected to survive.

Police did not say whether the driver remained at the scene, but surveillance video shows the victim on the ground with people standing by looking to help and a driver of a white van pacing back and forth.

“I could see from the porch she was on the street laying down but it was too many people around so I didn’t go over there because I didn’t want to interfere with the help,” Prisco Coviello said.

A woman who lives in the area says Saratoga St. can be dangerous to cross.

“People going too fast and rush hour here is tough because people take these side streets trying to beat the traffic and it’s dangerous,” Madeline Emmons said.

Witnesses praised the man believed to be the driver who hit the woman for not leaving the scene.

“I think it’s the right thing to do, yes,” Coviello said. “Regardless of whose fault it might be, that’s the way they should do it.”

No charges have been filed at this time.